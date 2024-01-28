”Live MN – Lazio-Napoli”, due cambi per il Napoli

Scritto da:
Paola Mascherin
-

Al minuto 83’ del secondo tempo cambio tra Politano e Lindstrom. Debutto col Napoli anche per Dendoncker e fuori Zielinski. Cambi anche per la Lazio, dentro Pedro Rovella e fuori Isaksen e Cataldi.

