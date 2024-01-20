Supercoppa – Per la prima volta il Napoli non affronterà la Juventus in finale

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Come rivelato da Titti Improta a Canale21, il Napoli nelle quattro precedenti finali di Supercoppa ha sempre incontrato la Juventus. Lunedì sera, per la prima volta, i partenopei affronteranno un avversario diverso dai bianconeri.

