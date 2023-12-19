Top&Flop – Tutti malissimo, Di Lorenzo flop totale

Pasquale Serpini
Flop: Dovremmo mettere tutti, tutti malissimo, prova indecente degli azzurri che ci condanna ad uscire dalla Coppa Italia. Di Lorenzo entra nel peggior modo possibile, regalando due gol al Frosinone. C’è poco da dire, bisogna lavorare tanto.

