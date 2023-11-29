LIVE – Real Madrid-Napoli: Meret impallinato e vantaggio Blancos

Il Real Madrid passa di nuovo in vantaggio contro il Napoli al minuto 83 dopo una papera di Meret sul tiro di Nico Paz dalla lunga distanza.

