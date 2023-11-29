LIVE – Real Madrid-Napoli: Joselu al 94esimo chiude il match

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Il Real Madrid aumenta il vantaggio nel recupero dopo un contropiede col gol di Joselu che spegne le speranze di rimonta del Napoli.

