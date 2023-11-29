LIVE – Real Madrid-Napoli: gol in fuorigioco di Osimhen al 67esimo

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Il Napoli segna con Osimhen ma in fuorigioco dopo un bel recupero palla fatto dal pressing azzurro. Poco prima sostituto Zielinski per un fallo di Rudiger non sanzionato dall’arbitro, al suo posto Elmas.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Real Madrid-Napoli: clamoroso gol mangiato dai Blancos
Articolo successivoLIVE – Real Madrid-Napoli: grande parata di Meret su Rudiger al 76′

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE