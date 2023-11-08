I migliori 5 portieri di Serie A: New entry per Sommer

Pasquale Serpini
Ecco a voi i migliori 5 portieri finora del nostro campionato, da notare come Di Gregorio guida sorprendentemente la classifica:

1. Michele Di Gregorio (Monza) 6.55
2. Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna) 6.27
3. Lorenzo Montipò (Hellas Verona) 6.27
4. Wladimiro Falcone (Lecce) 6.27
5. Yann Sommer (Inter) 6.18

