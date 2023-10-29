Napoli-Milan, Kjaer non ci sarà

Scritto da:
Paola Mascherin
-

Il Milan sarà costretto a rinunciare a Simon Kjaer nel match di questa sera contro il Napoli. Il centrale rossonero ha accusato nella giornata di oggi un affaticamento muscolare, ancora da capire l’entità del problema e i relativi tempi di recupero.

