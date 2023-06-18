Criscitiello: “Giuntoli? Rinuncerà a qualche soldo e ADL lo libererà!”

Scritto da:
Simone Improta
-
Kiwior Napoli Giuntoli

Nel corso di ‘Tutti Convocati’ su Radio24, è intervenuto il direttore di Sportitalia Michele Criscitiello:

Giuntoli? “Alla fine una quadra si troverà, rinuncerà a qualche soldo e De Laurentiis lo libererà a inizio luglio“.

