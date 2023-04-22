Contro la Juventus Osimhen potrebbe entrare nuovamente nella storia della Serie A: il dato

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Sulla base delle statistiche Opta, in questo turno di campionato Victor Osimhen siglando un gol contro la Juventus eguaglierebbe George Weah come miglior marcatore africano nella storia della Serie A (46 gol).

Articolo precedentePaulo Sousa: “Spalletti lo stimo tanto, è uno dei migliori allenatori in Italia, studierò una buona strategia”
Articolo successivoSampdoria-Spezia – Le formazioni ufficiali del match delle 20.45

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE