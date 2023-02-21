FOTO – “Cena pronta, buon appetito”, la simpatica vignetta postata dall’Eintracht sui social

Scritto da:
Ivan Holmes
-

Simpatica vignetta postata sui social dall’Eintracht che ritrae un’aquila – simbolo del club tedesco – con in mano una pizza margherita. Di seguito lo scatto pubblicato dall’ account inglese dei tedeschi.

Articolo precedenteDel Genio: “Osi-Kvara due fenomeni, ma il Napoli fa i risultati col collettivo!”
Articolo successivoSerie A, gli squalificati della prossima giornata: in due salteranno Empoli-Napoli!

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE