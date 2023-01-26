Lavezzi cuore azzurro: ricorda Napoli-Roma su Instagram!

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-
lavezzi

El Pocho Lavezzi, ex calciatore azzurro, ricorda sul suo profilo Instagram uno dei tanti Napoli-Roma che ha giocato con il Napoli. La foto ritrae l’ex numero 22 col sorriso a fine partita dopo la vittoria contro i giallorossi.

Articolo precedenteZiliani: “Inchiesta sulla Juventus giusta, ha imbrogliato”
Articolo successivoAg. Sirigu: “Ha dato tutto per Napoli, anche se è stato poco”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE