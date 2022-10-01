Record per Anguissa, doppietta nei primi 15 minuti. Non accadeva dal 1994!

Salvatore Moriello
Il tweet di OptaPaolo: “Zambo Anguissa è il primo giocatore del Napoli a segnare una doppietta nei primi 15 minuti da Daniel Fonseca, in una partita del 16 gennaio 1994 contro la Cremonese”

