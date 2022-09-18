Fine primo tempo – Inter bloccata alla Dacia Arena sull’1-1

Carmine Acierno
Carmine Acierno
-

Alla Dacia Arena di Udine l’Inter è bloccata sull’1-1. Alla punizione di Barella al 5′ risponde un autorete di Skriniar al 22′. Occasione, poi, anche per Bastoni su cui si è opposto prontamente Silvestri. Partita bloccata, grande equilibrio.

