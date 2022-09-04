AGGIORNAMENTO Napoli-Liverpool. Ultime disponibilità per un settore

Si va verso il sold out per il match di Champions League fra Napoli Liverpool, in programma mercoledì 7 settembre alle 20.45. Restano gli ultimi biglietti per le la curva a inferiore e sarà un Maradona infernale formato Champions League.

