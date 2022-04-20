Gianluca Rocchi non vede errori, appoggiata la scelta nel derby

Scritto da:
Vittorio Castiello
-

Gianluca Rocchi non dà adito a polemiche dopo il derby giocato ieri sera, infatti fa discutere l’episodio del gol annullato al Milan. L’ex arbitro però non ha dubbi e ritiene valida la scelta di Mariani, come riportato anche da SportMediaset.

Articolo precedenteAronica: “Con Mazzarri non ci avrebbero mai recuperato al 90′. Su Koulibaly…”
Articolo successivoMarcolin: “Il Napoli va in difficoltà quando deve difendersi. Difesa a 5? Vi spiego…”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE