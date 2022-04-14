Tuttosport: “Napoli in corsa per Belotti, ora la palla passa al Gallo”

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

La prima pagina di Tuttosport svela che la Fiorentina è tornata alla carica per Andrea Belotti, attaccante del Torino in scadenza di contratto.

Non è l’unica squadra, infatti anche Atalanta, Napoli e Roma seguono con attenzione il bomber granata.

