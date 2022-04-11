Il Mattino sentenzia: “Il Maradona è un tabù, ora per lo scudetto si fa difficile”

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

La prima pagina del quotidiano napoletano il Mattino apre in prima pagina con un estratto sul Napoli di Spalletti, all’ennesimo ko casalingo, con il Maradona diventato ormai terra di conquista:

Maradona
Articolo precedenteChiariello: “Non è finita. Oggi i cambi di Spalletti non hanno funzionato”
Articolo successivoGds – Rinnovo Mertens, ora tutto è possibile! I dettagli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE