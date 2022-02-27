Serie A – Le formazione di Verona-Venezia

Carmine Acierno
VERONA (3-4-3) – Montipò; Sutalo, Coppola, Retsos; Faraoni, Tameze, Ilic, Lazovic; Barak, Caprari, Simeone. All. Tudor

VENEZIA (4-3-3) – Romero; Ampadu, Ceccaroni, Caldara, Haps; Busio, Crnigoj, Cuisance; Aramu, Henry, Okereke. All. Zanetti

