UFFICIALE – Esonerato un top allenatore di Premier

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

Con una nota sul proprio sito ufficiale il Leeds United ha sollevato dall’incarico di allenatore il Loco Bielsa dopo la sconfitta contro il Tottenham di Antonio Conte, scivolando al 16esimo posto.

Articolo precedenteFotbal.Cz – Alla Polonia si accoda la Repubblica Ceca: contro la Russia non si gioca!
Articolo successivoSerie A – Le formazione di Verona-Venezia

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE