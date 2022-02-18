Spalletti, nessuna conferenza stampa prima di Cagliari-Napoli

Fabio Prezioso
Domani non ci sarà nessuna conferenza stampa di Luciano Spalletti. Il tecnico del Napoli parlerà solo ai microfoni di Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli alle ore 13:00 sabato 19 febbraio.

