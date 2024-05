Dalla Germania – Demme, accordo trovato con l’Hertha Berlino. Firmerà da svincolato

🚨🆕 News Diego #Demme | DONE DEAL! The 32 y/o midfielder will join @HerthaBSC on free deal in summer!



Demme will leave Napoli after 5 years. It was advanced last summer. Now it’s done as he has already passed his medical. @SkySportDE 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/frCsiL2Dck