FOTO – Tuanzebe già innamorato di Napoli: lo scatto sui social

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Axel Tuanzebe, da poco trasferitosi al Napoli dal Manchester United, ha pubblicato uno scatto sul suo profilo Instagram di lui con il golfo di Napoli alle spalle, mostrando tutta la sua ammirazione verso la città:

