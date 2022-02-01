Calciomercato – Deciso il futuro di due terzini: lasceranno Napoli

Scritto da:
Luigi Di Palma
-

Futuro già scritto per Ghoulam e Malcuit. I terzini azzurri lo saranno almeno fino al termine della stagione per poi lasciare come free agent il Napoli. A riportarlo è l’esperto di mercato Nicolò Schira.

