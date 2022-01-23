UFFICIALE – Svelata la maglia che il Napoli indosserà contro la Salernitana

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

Sul proprio sito Instagram ufficiale, l’SSC Napoli ha mostrato la maglia che indosserà nella sfida contro la Salernitana. Inoltre è stato inserito il link dove poter acquistarla.

