Serie A – Cagliari-Fiorentina, girandola di emozioni

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

L’anticipo delle 12:30 vede affrontarsi Cagliari e Fiorentina. Il punteggio, dopo la prima frazione di gioco, vede equilibrio in campo seppur sono da rilevare il rigore sbagliato da Biraghi e il palo di Joao Pedro su tutti.

