FOTO – Insigne sui social: “I derby non si giocano, si vincono”

Scritto da:
Luigi Di Palma
-

Sul proprio profilo Instagram Lorenzo Insigne ha voluto festeggiare la vittoria e i tre punti ottenuti contro la Salernitana. “I derby non si giocano… si vincono…. Continuiamo così fino alla fine 💙💪🏼”. Questa la descrizione al post sotto citato:

