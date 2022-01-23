FOTO – Fabian Ruiz sui social: “Avanti così, Forza Napoli Sempre”

Sul proprio profilo Instagram Fabian Ruiz ha voluto festeggiare la vittoria e i tre punti ottenuti contro la Salernitana. “Avanti cosi, ragazzi +3️⃣!! Forza Napoli Sempre 💙“. Questa la descrizione al post sotto citato:

