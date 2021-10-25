VIDEO – La reazione di Spalletti agli insulti dei tifosi della Roma

Scritto da:
Elia Falco
-

Luciano Spalletti, vista la sua esperienza in panchina alla Roma, è stato bersagliato dalla tifoseria avversaria con vari insulti. Non si è fatta attendere la risposta del tecnico toscano, che reagisce alzando il braccio.

Articolo precedenteRoma-Napoli è stata per Politano la 50esima presenza da titolare con gli azzurri! I dettagli
Articolo successivoBagni: “Zielinski non dovrebbe giocare ad ora, è troppo assente dal campo”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE