Tmw – ecco i match in programma quest’oggi

Oggi, martedì 14 maggio 2024, si svolgeranno diversi incontri calcistici. Mentre il 36º turno di Serie A si è concluso ieri, altri campionati entreranno in campo: ci saranno tre partite di Liga spagnola e una di Premier League. Inoltre, si terranno anche i play-off di Serie C.

19.30 Osasuna-Maiorca (Liga) – DAZN

20.30 Taranto-Vicenza (Playoff Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 251)

20.30 Atalanta U23-Catania (Playoff Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 252)

20.30 Juventus Next Gen-Casertana (Playoff Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 254)

20.30 Perugia-Carrarese (Playoff Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 255)

21.00 Tottenham-Manchester City (Premier League) – SKY SPORT CALCIO

21.00 Triestina-Benevento (Playoff Serie C) – RAI SPORT e SKY SPORT (canale 253)

21.30 Real Madrid-Alaves (Liga) – DAZN

22.00 Girona-Villarreal (Liga) – DAZN e ZONA DAZN (canale 214 Sky)

