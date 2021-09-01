Il Senegal di Koulibaly vince con il Togo: il difensore azzurro in campo 90′

Il Senegal di Kalidou Koulibaly vince facilmente per 2-0 contro il Togo nella gara valida per le qualificazioni ai Mondiali in Qatar. In rete Mané e Diallo, il difensore del Napoli ha giocato l’intero match.

