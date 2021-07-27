SOCIAL – Happy birthday Marek: il Napoli festeggia Marechiaro Hamsik

Scritto da:
Maria Pia Russo
-

La SSC Napoli, ha pubblicato sul suo profilo ufficiale Instagram, un post per celebrare il compleanno dell’ex capitano azzurro, Marek Hamik.

Lo slovacco compie 34 anni.

La dedica:

Articolo precedenteCdS – Doppia amichevole per il Napoli: gli appuntamenti pre secondo ritiro
Articolo successivoRepubblica – Fabian Ruiz, fissata la data del rientro

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE