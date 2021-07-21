Spalletti: “Rinnovo Insigne? Sono ottimista! Aspettiamo l’incontro con ADL”

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Il mister Luciano Spalletti, nell’incontro con i tifosi, si è detto ottimista alla domanda sul possibile rinnovo di capitan Lorenzo Insigne.

Nel video seguente la risposta completa:

