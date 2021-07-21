SOCIAL – L’Europa League lancia un sondaggio: “Pronostica la prossima stagione di Osimhen in tre parole”

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

L’account Twitter dell’Europa League ha appena lanciato un sondaggio riguardante Victor Osimhen.

Il quesito è il seguente: “Pronostica in tre parole la prossima stagione di Victor Osimhen”

Di seguito il Tweet in questione:

