Wanda Nara pazza di Napoli su Instagram: “Innamorata”

Salvatore Izzo
Wanda Nara, moglie di Mauro Icardi, in vacanza a Napoli, ha pubblicato un post sul suo profilo Instagram. “Dovunque sono andato nel mondo ho visto che c’era bisogno di un poco di Napoli. Innamorata” sono state le parole della wag argentina.

