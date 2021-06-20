VIDEO – Notti magiche, Insigne dirige i cori dell’Italia

Scritto da:
Luigi Di Palma
-

Qui il video targato Sky Sport dei festeggiamenti della Nazionale.

Articolo precedenteBastoni: “Vittoria? Merito soprattutto del mister e dei veterani”
Articolo successivoPage: “Secondo posto? Una vittoria per noi”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE