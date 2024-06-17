Varriale: “Lobotka spettacolare, complimenti a Calzona per l’organizzazione”

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Enrico Varriale su X ha commentato la vittoria della Slovacchia contro il Belgio.

Le sue parole: “Slovacchia ben messa in campo, complimenti a Calzona per l’organizzazione. Lobotka sontuoso in mediana”.

Articolo precedenteDAZN – Napoli a tutta forza su Marin: trattativa decollata con il calciatore del Real Madrid
Articolo successivoZiliani: “Napoli nel caos, vengono al pettine gli errori di ADL”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE