Varane non rinnova col Real Madrid : i dettagli

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-

Secondo quanto riporta Footmercato.net, Varane non rinnoverà con il Real Madrid, dunque un addio importante dopo quello di Sergio Ramos. Sul francese si fionda il PSG, da sempre interessato al difensore blancos.

