Il Napoli ricorda la vittoria della Coppa Uefa del 1989

Scritto da:
Pasquale Caldarelli
-

Il Napoli ricorda la vittoria della Coppa Uefa vinta il 17-05-1989 dagli azzurri. Nel tweet compare una foto di Maradona con il trofeo tra le braccia. Di seguito il tweet:

Articolo precedenteSostituisce alla grande Koulibaly, le pagelle di Rrahmani
Articolo successivoIl Roma – Scoppia l’esultanza sui social per i calciatori azzurri

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE