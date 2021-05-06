Cavani, incubo Roma! Sono dodici i gol ai giallorossi

Giuseppe Crescibene
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 24: Edinson Cavani of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on October 24, 2020 in Manchester, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Oli Scarff - Pool/Getty Images)

Edinson Cavani ha dimostrato anche oggi di essere un attaccante ancora decisivo nelle sfide importanti. Il Matador ha portato in vantaggio il Manchester United contro la Roma e ipotecando la qualificazione per la finale. Questo è il dodicesimo gol di Cavani ai giallorossi che tremano quando incontrano il bomber ex Napoli.

