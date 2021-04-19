ULTIM’ORA – Iniziata la riunione della Lega: presenti anche Juve, Inter e Milan

Giorgia Petrone
Ultim’ora: è cominciata la riunione di Lega. A differenza di quanto detto precedentemente, sono presenti anche i tre club italiani tra i fondatori della Superlega: Inter, Juventus e Milan.

