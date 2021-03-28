SOCIAL – Fabian esulta: “3 punti sofferti”

Scritto da:
Luigi Di Palma
-

“🇪🇸 La nostra prima vittoria è arrivata, molto sofferta, ma abbiamo preso i 3️ punti da Tiflis”. Così Fabian Ruiz ha commentato la vittoria della Spagna per 2-1 contro la Goergia.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE