Raddoppio dell’Italia! Sassata di Immobile ed è 2-0

Scritto da:
Giuseppe Crescibene
-

Raddoppia l’Italia con Ciro Immobile. Su un contropiede l’attaccante della Lazio si defila e con una sassata punisce, sempre con l’errore del portiere, gli irlandesi. Un’ottima prestazione degli azzurri per adesso!

