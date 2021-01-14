Gazzetta – Demme, il centrocampista potrebbe lasciare Napoli? Un club di A interessato

Scritto da:
Raffaele Ciccarelli
-
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

La Fiorentina, con Duncan sempre più vicino al Cagliari, si muoverà per sostituirlo. Tra le piste, i Viola tengono vivi quella che porta a Diego Demme, centrocampista del Napoli. A riportarlo è La Gazzetta dello Sport.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE