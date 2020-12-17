Il Mattino – Supercoppa italiana sarà targata Playstation 5

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Uno degli sponsor della Supercoppa Italiana, che si svolgerà il 20 Gennaio 2021 al Mapei Stadium di Reggio Emilia, sarà la Playstation 5.

Come riportato da Il Mattino, la competizione sarà dunque chiamata PS5 Supercup.

