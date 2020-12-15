PRIMA PAGINA – Gazzetta: “Conte ridisegna l’Inter”

Antonio De Filippo
L’edizione odierna della Gazzetta dello Sport mette in un trafiletto in risalto la rivoluzione dell’Inter di Conte, tra il mercato e la sfida col Napoli.

ECCO LA FOTO

