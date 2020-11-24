PRIMA PAGINA – CdS: “Gattuso-Napoli, duro confronto”

Scritto da:
Antonio De Filippo
-

L’edizione campana de Il Corriere dello Sport mette in risalto in prima pagina il duro confronto tra Gennaro Gattuso e i giocatori azzurri al termine del match perso contro il Milan.

ECCO LA FOTO

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE