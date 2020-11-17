PRIMA PAGINA – Gazzetta: “Ibra, un anno da Re”

Scritto da:
Antonio De Filippo
-

L’edizione odierna de La Gazzetta dello Sport mette in risalto in prima pagina la sfida tra Napoli e Milan e in particolare l’anno d’oro di Zlatan Ibrahimovic, vero trascinatore dei rossoneri.

ECCO LA FOTO

