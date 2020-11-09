In quattro salteranno il turno dopo la sosta per squalifica: i dettagli

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Dopo il settimo turno di Serie A, conclusosi ieri sera con Milan-Verona, sono quattro i calciatori che salteranno la prossima giornata: Caprari (Benevento), Luperto (Crotone) Augello e Tonelli (Sampdoria).

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE