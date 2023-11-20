Georgia, Kvara Out per i playoff di Euro 2024

Scritto da:
Giuseppe La Russa
-

La Georgia si giocherà l’accesso ad Euro 2024 ma dovrà rinunciare alla sua stella Kvhicha Kvaratskhelia perchè,nonostante fosse diffidato, è stato ammonito contro la Spagna e questo gli è costato la squalifica per i futuri playoff.

